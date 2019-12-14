Matt Bevin is no longer the Kentucky governor, but his decisions continue to send shock waves through the state's legal system after he issued pardons for hundreds of people, some of whom committed violent offenses.

Bevin has issued 428 pardons since he was defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear in a close election in November, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. His list includes a man convicted of reckless homicide, a convicted child rapist, a man who murdered his parents at age 16 and a woman who threw her newborn in the trash after giving birth in a flea market outhouse.

He also pardoned Dayton Jones, who was convicted in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy at a party.

It is not unusual for governors to issue pardons as they leave office. But Bevin's actions shocked some of the state's attorneys and left his former constituents questioning his judgment.

"What this governor did is an absolute atrocity of justice," said Jackie Steele, a prosecutor for Knox and Laurel counties. "He's put victims, he's put others in our community in ­danger."

One lawyer said the victims of the pardoned criminals received no warning. Instead, Eddy Montgomery found out through media reports and rushed to inform families before they were blindsided by the news. "We're pretty shocked about it," said Montgomery, the prosecutor overseeing Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties.

Montgomery was startled to see Brett Whittaker on Bevin's pardon list — a man who was convicted of murder for killing a pastor and his wife while driving under the influence in 2011. At the time, Whittaker was on probation for a separate assault offense.

Political connection?

Steele was particularly disturbed by the pardon of Patrick Brian Baker, whose brother hosted a fundraiser for Bevin and donated to him over the years, the Courier-Journal reported.

Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide, robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with evidence for his role in a fatal 2014 home invasion that killed Donald Mills. Baker had served just two years of his 19-year sentence when Bevin pardoned him to time served on Dec. 6.

Steele, who prosecuted Baker, noted Bevin did not pardon his co-conspirators in the robbery and homicide.

Baker's brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Kathryn Baker, held a fundraiser for Bevin in July 2018. The couple raised $21,500 to pay off Bevin's 2015 campaign debts, the Courier-Journal reported, and donated $4,000 to him at that same event. Kathryn Baker also donated another $500 to Bevin's 2019 re-election effort.

The News-Journal, a local paper, covered the fundraiser in a story on Aug. 1, 2018, and ran accompanying photos of the couple with Bevin.

Steele said that when the news of the pardons came out, people sent him the photograph and he recognized the Bakers immediately. He said he knew the family from community events and had seen the couple in court for Patrick Baker's trial.

Bevin's formal pardon states that "the evidence supporting his conviction is sketchy at best."

"I have no idea as to what he is speaking of in regards to sketchy evidence, or the conviction being sketchy," Steele said.

On Friday, Bevin responded to his critics in a series of 20 tweets. He said he spent "hundreds of hours" reviewing pardon applications and made each decision based on the "set of facts, evidence, lack of evidence, supporting documents, reasons and unique details."

He added that it was "highly offensive and entirely false" for anyone to suggest "political or financial considerations" played a role in his decisions.

Bevin, a devout Christian, also strongly defended himself from charges he endangered public safety.

"Not one person receiving a pardon would I not welcome as a co-worker, neighbor, or to sit beside me or any member of my family in a church pew or at a public event," he wrote. "No community is either more or less safe now, than it was before the pardons and commutations given over the past four years."