– Almost from the moment that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her lieutenants decided this fall to pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump, they made a fateful judgment: If the president intended to do nothing but stonewall and subvert their inquiry, they were not going to be the ones politely sticking to lofty traditions.

Trump’s lawyers have made a similarly cold calculation. After a year of defying without consequence Congress’ attempts to investigate the president’s conduct, they have no intention of taking part in what they view as an illegitimate impeachment, initially conducted without a formal House vote, in a break with recent precedent.

The clash comes to a head Monday with a hearing in the Judiciary Committee where Democratic lawyers plan to present the case for impeaching Trump while the White House sits out the process. That will set in motion a rapid-fire set of actions likely to produce official charges against the president by week’s end and a nearly party-line vote in the full House before Christmas to impeach him.

Deeply polarized nation

It is an indication of how, in a deeply polarized nation where party rules above all else, a process enshrined in the Constitution as the most consequential way to address a president’s wrongdoing has devolved into another raucous partisan brawl.

“That is a tragedy,” said Philip Bobbitt, a Columbia University law professor and a leading expert on the history of impeachment. The framers of the Constitution were careful to design a process for removing a president from office that they hoped would rise above the nation’s petty political squabbles, he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president violated the Constitution, leaving Democrats with no other choice but to impeach.

“They did everything possible to prevent that from happening, and we are plunging headlong into it,” Bobbitt said.

Determined not to let Trump and his GOP allies in Congress derail their efforts with legal delays or time-consuming diversions, Democrats have decided it is not worth waiting for cooperation they are all but certain not to receive as they press forward to charge the president with high crimes and misdemeanors.

Democrats argue that they have gone out of their way to treat Trump fairly but have been refused at every turn. As recently as last week, lawyers for the Judiciary Committee privately called the White House Counsel’s Office, urging the president’s legal team to participate in their hearings and seeking to arrange the logistics, according to Democratic officials familiar with the calls.

They are set to begin debating articles of impeachment this week — with House Judiciary Committee members bracing for the possibility of late-night sessions in an office building near the Capitol — as they race to complete a streamlined proceeding based on their conclusion that Trump abused his power by trying to solicit help from Ukraine in the 2020 re-election.

Upset by the rapid pace of the inquiry and frustrated by Democratic rules he said are unfair — including the lack of subpoena power for the White House — Trump is simply refusing to engage. In a significant departure from previous impeachments, Trump’s lawyer signaled in a letter Friday that the president would not take part in the House proceedings.

While Democrats who control the House are focused on a swift impeachment vote by year’s end, the White House is almost entirely consumed by the trial that would follow in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Trump’s team believes he would have the chance to defend himself and where Democrats would almost certainly fall short of the two-thirds vote they would need to remove him from office.

That proceeding, however, is also full of unknowns. At a meeting with senior White House officials and senators at the White House almost three weeks ago, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made clear that there are not enough Senate votes to approve some of the edgier witnesses that Democrats and Republicans want to call. While he mentioned no names, it was interpreted by those in the room to refer to people like Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate.

‘Crazy, dishonest Democrats’

In the House, though, the president is eager to see Republicans and his lawyers mount a robust assault on what he calls a “hoax” and a “scam” led by “crazy” and “dishonest” Democrats.

“What they are doing here is discrediting a system,” Bobbitt said of the White House impeachment strategy. “If the system is discredited, it cannot discredit me. It is brilliant in its way but totally cynical and completely destructive of our values.”

Politics have always been a powerful factor in presidential impeachment inquiries, which have roiled the nation twice in the last 50 years.

But impeachment has occupied a special place in the American consciousness. Veterans of the process said there had been an understanding, even amid bouts of intense political combat, that both sides had an obligation to the Constitution that should be honored, regardless of partisan affiliation.

“No one was looking at the other side with the kind of contempt that both sides look at each other now,” said Julian Epstein, who served as the chief Democratic counsel to the House Judiciary Committee when Republicans tried to force Clinton from office.

Epstein fought fiercely to defend Clinton but also worked closely on the process with his adversaries, including Paul McNulty, the chief counsel and spokesman for committee Republicans. McNulty, now a college president, said the fight over impeachment had gone from “partisan but constructive” in 1998 to “partisan and ­destructive” now.

Another partisan weapon

Both men said the biggest risk was that the process would get so damaged, and the personal attacks so severe, that impeachment would be seen in the future as just another partisan weapon to be deployed against every president.

Pelosi and other Democrats leading the inquiry note that they have repeatedly invited Trump to produce exculpatory evidence or present a defense, and he has done neither. Republicans, they argue, are trying to pervert the concept of fairness to disrupt and delay the inquiry, not to meaningfully participate in the process.

The speaker could walk on water to be fair, and Republicans would still “criticize her for not being able to swim,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., chairman of the Democratic Caucus and a Pelosi ally.

Neal Katyal, the former acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama, called it “deeply dangerous” for the target of an impeachment like Trump to simply boycott the entire process.

“The fact is that the House Democrats are essentially giving Trump the same process as previous presidents have received, and it’s Trump who is trying to throw out the rule book” and attack the process at every turn, he said. “Our founders put impeachment in the Constitution as a critical safeguard for the people, and what Trump is trying to do with these baseless attacks is read the impeachment clauses out of the Constitution.”