MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners have reinstated second baseman Dee Gordon from the injured list, following a 19-game absence because of a bruised right wrist.
Gordon was hit by a pitch on May 9 in New York. He was batting .281 with 16 runs, seven extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 45 games before he was hurt. Shed Long took most of the turns at second base while Gordon was out.
The move was made before the Mariners began a three-game game series at Minnesota on Tuesday. Right-handed reliever Matt Festa was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster.
