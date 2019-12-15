MILWAUKEE — The decomposed body found by a group of teenagers in West Allis has been identified by police.
The Journal Sentinel reports authorities identified the body as 39-year-old Robert Kruczkowski, of Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office earlier said that an autopsy did not show any evidence of injury, but the cause of death is pending further analysis.
Authorities say the body was found in a wooded area on Dec. 7. Three youths came upon it and alerted an adult, who contacted police.
Police say the death remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Police fatally shoot man outside north Minneapolis home
A police spokesman said preliminary investigation shows the suspect fired a round at officers.
Local
Snowmobiler jailed after crash near Faribault badly injures man walking on lake
A 20-year-old was arrested and suspected of drinking in the crash with a pedestrian on Cannon Lake, officials said.
Music
Saxophone great Irv Williams dies at 100 in St. Paul
He toured with Ella Fitzgerald, recorded with Dinah Washington and declined invitations to join bands led by both Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Saxophonist Irv…
Eat & Drink
Man sues Blue Plate restaurant group over health care surcharge for workers
He said 3% health charge wasn't disclosed on menu when he visited the Freehouse in mid-November.
State + Local
Minnesota's Angie Craig decides she'll vote to impeach
Freshman U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing a swing district in the southern Twin Cities suburbs, said Sunday she will vote to impeach President…