RACINE, Wis. — A Wisconsin prosecutor is deciding whether two police officers were justified when they fatally shot a man they say ran from a traffic stop and brandished a firearm.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is expected to release her decision Tuesday evening after meeting with the family of 26-year-old Donte' Devel Shannon, who died on Jan. 17.

Shannon's family filed a federal lawsuit against police last month claiming police shot him in the back while he was running and did not pose a threat. The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the shooting and turned over evidence to Hanson to make her decision, but few details have been made public.

The officers have been on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.