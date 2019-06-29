– Baseball can be such a cruel game. LaMonte Wade Jr., his dream of finally reaching the big leagues realized on a day his new team happened to play 18 innings, spent nearly six tense hours in the dugout Thursday, waiting for his chance to play. A chance that never came.

“A couple of times, I was told I was going to pinch-run” if a batter reached base, Wade said. “So my heart started racing, racing.”

But it never happened.

“It was more than twice. … He might have forgotten a few times,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He was ready. I mean, trust me, he was not down on the end of the bench not paying attention. He was locked in on every different scenario that could have popped up.”

That’s OK, though. Wade, a 2015 ninth-round pick out of Maryland, finally got his chance Friday when Baldelli mercifully penciled him into the lineup, batting ninth, playing right field. “I know it’s going to be crazy when I go out there,” Wade said, his excitement level unaffected by the one-day delay. “I’m very excited and nervous at the same time.”

His big moment came in the second inning Friday. He greeted Miguel Sano at home plate after his new teammate homered, then dug in against Chicago lefthander Ross Detwiler. And then his first pitch as a big-leaguer … hit him in the shoulder. Take your base.

Then Wade got the steal sign, took off for second base, and was thrown out easily when Detwiler threw to first. Three innings later, Wade lined out. Nelson Cruz pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning.

“No matter what happens,” Wade said before the game, “I’m going to go out and have fun and try to help us win.”

Rosario on injured list

Eddie Rosario’s ankle injury isn’t particularly serious; the outfielder should be able to play sometime early next week. But the Twins, after playing 18 innings Thursday, decided Friday they can’t wait that long, not with a roster depleted by injuries.

So rather than send Wade back to the minors in order to activate Ehire Adrianza, whose stomach issues have subsided, the Twins decided to place Rosario on the injured list. He can return after the All-Star break.

“His condition hasn’t changed. I still believe we dodged a major issue, but [it’s] probably going to take more than one or two days to heal himself up,” Baldelli said.

Etc.

• In addition to activating Adrianza, the Twins added another arm to their overworked bullpen by calling up lefthander Lewis Thorpe from Class AAA Rochester. Zach Littell was sent back to Rochester.

• Shortstop Royce Lewis, the former No. 1 overall pick, and Jordan Balazovic, a righthander from suburban Toronto, will represent the Twins in the Futures Game on July 7 in Cleveland. Both are playing for Class A Fort Myers.

• Kyle Gibson’s normal between-starts throwing session was canceled, a day after he pitched in relief for the first time in his career. The unexpected 11-pitch outing probably won’t change the Twins’ plans to start him Sunday, Baldelli said, though a final decision won’t be made until Saturday.