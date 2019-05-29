NEW YORK — Debbie Harry says her upcoming memoir was a project she couldn't avoid taking on.
Harry's "Face It" comes out Oct. 1, Dey Street Books announced Wednesday. The singer said in a statement she didn't want to write the book, but took it on anyway. She writes about her years in 1970s New York and her rise with Blondie, and shares stories about everyone from fellow New York bands Talking Heads and the Ramones to encounters with Rita Hayworth and David Bowie. Blondie is known for such hits as "Heart of Glass" and "Call Me."
In her statement, Harry said parts of her life were funny and warm and others chilling "to the bone." Writing the book led to her discovery that she had led "a very full life."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Maine governor OKs ban on gay conversion therapy for minors
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill banning gay conversion therapy for minors.
Variety
Tracking microbes people carry may predict future health
We share our bodies with trillions of microbes that are critical to staying healthy, but now scientists are getting a much-needed close look at how those bugs can get out of whack and spur disease.
Variety
Shooting injures one in downtown Milwaukee
Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee Area Technical College and police headquarters.
National
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Minnesota abortion restrictions
Abortion rights supporters are seeking to overturn Minnesota's restrictions on abortion, including its 24-hour waiting period and parental notification requirements.
National
Anti-death penalty prosecutor proud to challenge status quo
Florida's first African American state attorney says she's proud to have challenged the status quo with her opposition to the death penalty, even though she eventually lost a legal fight with Florida's governor on the matter.