KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a Kaukauna home Monday.
Police Chief Jamie Graff says officers were called to the home shortly after 7 a.m. He says they found the bodies of the two with "suspicious injuries."
WBAY-TV reports Graff says the public is not in danger. Police did not identify the victims or say how they died.
