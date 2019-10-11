OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police are investigating the deaths of two people.
Officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on a weapons complaint. They found the bodies of a man and woman in the residence.
WLUK-TV reports police say the two knew each other and that it appears to be an isolated incident.
