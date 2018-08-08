TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has ruled the deaths of two people found in the rubble of a house fire are the result of a shooting.

Investigators say they determined 38-year-old Jeremy Wallenfang shot and killed 27-year-old Ashley Mielke at a home in the Town of Clayton May 1. Authorities say Wallenfang started a fire at the house, then fatally shot himself.

WLUK-TV reports a witness told deputies Wallenfang had threatened to kill Mielke and burn the house to the ground in the months leading up their deaths.