WARSAW, Poland — Mountain rescuers in Poland say some people have been killed and others injured when a sudden thunderstorm passed over the country's southern Tatra Mountains.
The TOPR rescue service said Thursday that rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where a group of tourists, including children, had been struck by lightning. Footage on TVN24 showed TOPR rescuers racing to a helicopter to get to the peak.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indian court orders ex-finance minister held for questioning
An Indian court has ordered that a former finance minister belonging to the opposition Congress party be held for four days for police questioning in suspected bribery and money laundering cases.
World
European Central Bank weighs stimulus mix as Germany slows
The European Central Bank is weighing a broad package of stimulus measures including an interest rate cut and new bond purchases to counter worries that economic growth is slowing more than expected amid U.S.-China trade tensions.
World
Body of missing wealthy Polish film producer is found
Rescuers have found the body of a Polish celebrity businessman who went missing after falling from his motorboat into a lake, a Polish minister said Thursday.
World
Hong Kong students plan class boycott for protest demands
Hong Kong university student leaders said Thursday they'll call for a boycott of the start of classes to pressure the government to respond to the protest movement gripping the city since June.
World
The Latest: UK says officials can't contact consulate worker
The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):