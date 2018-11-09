MARSEILLE, France — Fire services say the body of a woman has been found in the ruins of decrepit apartment buildings in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing to eight the death toll from the collapse that sparked an outcry over substandard housing.
The body was found Friday afternoon, four days after the collapse, Marseille firefighters said.
Two buildings, one condemned as substandard and seemingly empty, the other containing apartments, crumbled without warning. Fire workers have been working to dig the bodies out of the ruins.
