ISTANBUL — Turkey's interior minister says the number of dead from the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul has increased to 11.
Suleyman Soylu made the announcement late on Thursday after emergency teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, found one more body in the wreckage from Wednesday's collapse in Istanbul's mostly residential Kartal district.
Friends and relatives on Friday continued to wait near the wreckage for news of their missing loved ones.
So far, 13 people have been pulled out of the wreckage alive.
Officials have not disclosed how many people are unaccounted-for, and it is not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Royals' roles in politics vary, but few join electoral fray
The selection of the elder sister of Thailand's king as a political party nominee for prime minister has upended a tradition of the palace playing no public role in politics. Most but not all modern monarchies steer clear of direct involvement in electoral politics or governing. Here is a look at the status of royals and government across the globe:
World
Pole facing treason charge in Indonesia alleges prison abuse
A Polish man on trial for treason in Indonesia after meeting with Papuan independence supporters says visitors to his prison assaulted him and threatened to kill him as guards watched.
World
Pilots at Taiwanese liner strike during Lunar New Year rush
Pilots from Taiwan's China Airlines went on strike Friday in the middle of the Lunar New Year travel rush, forcing the cancellation of at least 18 flights over coming days and stranding thousands of passengers.
World
Indonesia's jobs for generals plan alarms rights groups
The Indonesian government is planning to post some of the dozens of underemployed generals into high-ranking civilian roles, alarming rights groups who see it as a threat to the country's young democracy.
World
Avalanches kill 1, trap 11 people under snow in Kashmir
Heavy snow has caused avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir that have trapped 11 people and killed one, officials said Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.