SRINAGAR, India — Security officials say the death toll from a car bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir has climbed to 41 after rebels fighting against Indian rule struck a paramilitary convoy in the single deadliest attack in the divided region's volatile history.

India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force spokesman Sanjay Sharma said Friday that at least 41 soldiers died in Thursday's attack.

The attack is likely to ratchet up tensions between already hostile India and Pakistan, who administer parts of the territory but claim it entirely. Kashmir has experienced renewed attacks and civilian protest against Indian rule in recent years as a new generation of Kashmiri rebels has revived the armed rebellion.

Officials said a local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosives-laden van into a bus as the convoy reached Lethpora, a town outside Srinagar.