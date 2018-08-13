QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says rescuers have recovered four more bodies from a coal mine that caved in after a methane gas explosion, bringing the total death toll to 8.
Iftikhar Ahmed, a mine inspector, said Monday that five other workers are still missing inside the mine in the village of Sanjdi, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta. The explosion happened late Sunday.
Cave-ins and other mining accidents in Pakistan are often attributed to the poor enforcement of safety regulations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greek island wildfire that forced villages to evacuate eases
A large forest fire in Greece that forced the evacuation of two villages overnight on the island of Evia was abating Monday but was not fully controlled yet.
World
Death toll from Pakistan coal mine blast climbs to 8
A Pakistani official says rescuers have recovered four more bodies from a coal mine that caved in after a methane gas explosion, bringing the total death toll to 8.
World
Japanese suspect steals sneakers, flees police station
Japanese police have launched a massive manhunt for a robbery and rape suspect who fled from a police station after reportedly stealing an officer's sneakers.
World
China to UN panel: No arbitrary detention in Uighur region
China insisted Monday there is no "arbitrary detention" and there are no "re-education centers" in its western Xinjiang region, rejecting concerns raised by a U.N. human rights committee that more than 1 million ethnic Uighurs may be being held in camps.
World
5 die in helicopter crash in Tajikistan's Pamir Mountains
Tajikistan's Emergencies Committee says five people have died in the crash-landing of a helicopter carrying climbers in the former Soviet republic.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.