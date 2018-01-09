JOHANNESBURG — Madagascar's government says the death toll from a cyclone has risen to 25, with a dozen people missing.
The office of the president says Cyclone Ava also displaced more than 17,000 people on the Indian Ocean island over the weekend.
The government says the danger has passed and all cyclone alerts have been lifted.
The island nation was hit hard by a cyclone in March that left at least 50 people dead and damaged the Sava region in the northeast, which produces about half of the world's vanilla.
