YAOUNDE, Cameroon — An official says the death toll from a landslide that hit Cameroon's western village of Bamoungoum has risen to at least 42, as authorities urge people to leave the area to avoid further disaster.
The governor of Cameroon's West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, said Wednesday that two pregnant women, a boy and two men have been rescued at the site near the regional capital of Bafoussam.
The landslide hit Monday after torrential downpours flooded the area. The rescue operation had to be suspended briefly due to heavy rains.
The governor said the death toll includes children and pregnant women.
He said many of the homes had been built on unsafe ground despite warnings.
More From World
World
Turkey summons US ambassador, condemns US House resolutions
Turkey on Wednesday condemned two resolutions passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that symbolize deteriorating Turkish-American relations.
World
Fiat Chrysler eyes Peugeot merger, seeking strength in size
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Wednesday it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot in its second bid this year to reshape the global auto industry at a time of heightened uncertainty for the sector.
World
Seeking a better life in Saudi, migrants find death in Yemen
Zahra struggled in the blue waters of the Gulf of Aden, grasping for the hands of fellow migrants. Hundreds of men, women and teenagers clambered out of a boat and through the surf, emerging, exhausted, on the shores of Yemen.
World
UK parties spar in election that may settle Brexit _ or not
Finally, Britain's political ice floes are moving. After three years of Brexit impasse, an election in six weeks may break the logjam. Or it may just rearrange the ice pack, keeping the U.K. trapped half in and half out of the European Union.
World
Hundreds of migrants in Libya flee detention, cite hunger
Hundreds of migrants have fled a detention center in coastal Libya and crowded overnight around a U.N. facility, saying they were denied food for weeks.