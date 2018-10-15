MOBILE, Ala. — A man convicted of killing four children by throwing them from an Alabama bridge has had his death sentence reduced to life imprisonment after tests showed he had an IQ of 51.

A judge granted a request Monday from lawyers for the state and defense to change Lam Luong's sentence to life imprisonment without parole.

Luong was sentenced to death in 2009 for driving the children to the Dauphin Island bridge and throwing them into the Mississippi Sound.Three of the four were Luong's children. The other was his wife's from a previous relationship.

In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional to execute people with intellectually disabilities.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says "no one deserves the death penalty more than" Luong but "our hands are tied."