ANSON, Texas — A convicted sex offender found guilty of killing a female corrections officer in Texas has been sentenced to death.
A Jones County jury on Tuesday ordered the death penalty for 24-year-old Dillion Compton.
Compton was convicted of capital murder Oct. 15 in the July 2016 slaying of guard Mari Johnson, whose beaten body was found in a storage unit at the Robertson prison in Abilene.
The killing occurred while Compton was incarcerated for aggravated sexual assault of a child in a 2010 attack on a Dallas County girl.
Prosecutors say Johnson suffered blunt force trauma and a crushed throat. Compton was found with scratches on his face and his skin underneath Johnson's fingernails.
Compton's defense attorney said Compton and Johnson had a sexual relationship.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.