Executions, new death sentences and public support for capital punishment in the U.S. all fell this year to their lowest levels in decades, continuing sharp declines underway since the 1990s.

States carried out fewer executions in 2016 than they had in 25 years, and juries imposed fewer death sentences than in any year since 1972, when the Supreme Court struck down all of the death penalty laws then on the books.

This year continued another trend, as new death sentences were more concentrated than ever in a handful of jurisdictions.

The new figures come from a report released on Wednesday by the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit research group that opposes capital punishment.

The declines have been driven by a variety of factors, including court rulings limiting the use of the death penalty, moratoriums imposed by governors, the cost of appeals and difficulty obtaining lethal injection drugs.

• Executions in 2016: 20

States carried out 20 executions in 2016, and the federal government had none, an 80 percent decline from when 98 were carried out in 1999, the peak year for executions since the 1950s.

This year, Georgia, with nine, and Texas, with seven, accounted for the bulk of executions, while Alabama carried out two, and Missouri and Florida had one each. This year’s total was down from the previous modern low, last year, of 28 executions.

• Death sentences imposed this year: 29

U.S. courts have imposed 29 death sentences in 2016, with one more possible, a steep decline from 1996, when 315 cases resulted in capital sentences — the highest figure in modern times. This year’s total is well below the total of 49 for 2015, which was by far the lowest figure since 1973.

• Counties imposing death penalties: 27

Just 27 of the nation’s roughly 3,000 counties imposed death sentences this year, the lowest figure in decades, compared with 60 counties four years earlier. Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, had the largest number, with four. Harris County, Texas, which has imposed far more death sentences — and seen far more carried out, 116 — than any other county in the country over the last four decades, had none for the second year in a row.

Over the last four decades, 15 counties — 0.5 percent of the total — that have pursued the death penalty aggressively have accounted for 30 percent of the nation’s executions.

• Americans opposed: 2 of 5

About 2 out of every 5 Americans oppose the death penalty, the highest figure in at least 44 years, according to polls by the Pew Research Center and by Gallup. Pew put support for capital punishment at 49 percent, and Gallup at 60 percent, but either figure is the lowest in decades.

• On death row: 2,905

While executions and new death sentences have fallen sharply, the number of inmates on state death rows has not. As of July 1, there were 2,905, according to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, down from 2,984 a year earlier, and a recent peak of 3,593 in 2000.

California, which has not carried out an execution in almost 11 years, had the largest death row this year: 741 inmates.