MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A death-penalty trial has begun in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lawyers made opening statements Wednesday in the state trial of Tremaine Wilbourn, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Officer Sean Bolton in August 2015.
Authorities said Wilbourn shot Bolton several times after the 33-year-old Bolton interrupted a drug deal in a car Wilbourn was sitting in.
Wilbourn already has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on weapons charges. His lawyer said his client did not intend to kill Bolton.
Bolton is one of four Memphis police officers killed in the line of duty since July 2011.
