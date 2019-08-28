The decision by federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 11 worshippers inside a Pittsburgh synagogue was made despite opposition from some of the people most affected by the massacre.

The filing made this week by the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh disappointed Dor Hadash, one of three congregations assembled for worship in October when an armed man opened fire.

Some opponents say they have a religious objection to the death penalty.

Others say a plea deal could help survivors avoid reliving what was an extremely traumatic event.

The 46-year-old truck driver Robert Bowers awaits trial.

Bowers' lawyer said in May she hopes the case can be resolved without a trial.