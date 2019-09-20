WATERTOWN, S.D. — Police say the death of a Watertown woman who was killed in a crash is being investigated as a homicide.
Authorities say a 16-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota boy was going more than 100 mph when he crashed into the woman's vehicle in Watertown Tuesday in an attempted suicide.
Forty-three-year-old Dawn Meyer died at the scene. The boy was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital where he remains in serious condition. Police say Meyer was driving slower than 35 mph when the teen crossed into the opposite lane and struck her.
No charges have been filed.
