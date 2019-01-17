RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a technician who fell from a cell tower in southwestern South Dakota.

Pennington County sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Andrew Psomas, of Broomfield, Colorado died Jan. 10 while working on a tower near Caputa east of Rapid City. Psomas was working for True North Tower, a company based in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

OSHA has six months to conduct an investigation into the death. It can issue citations or propose fines if the agency finds safety violations.