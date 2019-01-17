RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a technician who fell from a cell tower in southwestern South Dakota.
Pennington County sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Andrew Psomas, of Broomfield, Colorado died Jan. 10 while working on a tower near Caputa east of Rapid City. Psomas was working for True North Tower, a company based in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
OSHA has six months to conduct an investigation into the death. It can issue citations or propose fines if the agency finds safety violations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
Phoenix police say a newborn baby was found dead in a women's restroom inside an Amazon distribution center.
Nation
FBI: Man wanted to attack White House with antitank rocket
A Georgia man who traded his car for an antitank rocket, guns and explosives in a plot to storm the White House is under arrest, authorities said.
Nation
Alabama man accused of placing child in washer, dryer
An Alabama man accused of placing a child in a clothes dryer and turning it on is charged with aggravated child abuse.
National
Michigan State says Engler resignation effective immediately
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees said Thursday that interim president John Engler's resignation is effective immediately.
Business
2 derailed cars on track at Atlanta airport to be moved
Crews are still working to repair the damage after an Atlanta commuter train derailed on the tracks at the world's busiest airports.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.