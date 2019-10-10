MAKINEN, Minn. — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a man in St. Louis County is a homicide.
The sheriff's office has identified the victim as 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer. Deputies found his body was found Tuesday afternoon at a residence where they were asked to do a welfare check. Family and friends were concerned about Meyer after they hadn't seen him in a few days.
Makinen is a small, rural community southeast of Eveleth. St. Louis County Sheriff's Lt. Nate Skelton tells WDIO-TV the suspicious death is unusual for the area in northeastern Minnesota. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Costco eyes land near airport for first Duluth store
The warehouse retailer is looking at a property near the airport.
South Metro
Shakopee Sioux announce $5 million campaign to boost Indian education in Minnesota schools
It will fund classroom resources, training.
West Metro
St. Anthony raises tobacco sales age to 21, and Golden Valley and St. Paul looking to consider it
Close to 50 Minnesota jurisdictions — including Minneapolis and Hennepin County — have passed similar ordinances.
Local
Weekend traffic: Few road closures; zombie crawl in Minneapolis
Look out for the mass of supernatural creatures roaming around downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night as the Zombie Pub Crawl may be the scariest…
National
Minnesota Democrats reject Trump's take on Somali immigrants
Minnesota Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump for criticizing their state for welcoming so many Somali refugees.