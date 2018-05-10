ALLOUEZ, Wis. — Authorities say a convicted child molester found dead at the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez died of hanging.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Moungey was found dead May 3. Brown County Sheriff John Gossage tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin that Moungey was alone in his cell when he was found.

Sheriff's investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests before ruling out a crime, but they say indications are the death was a suicide.

Moungey was serving a 31-year sentence on Dodge County convictions related to sexual assault and child pornography. He also was facing sex crime charges in Green Lake County.