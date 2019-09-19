MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a Milwaukee police officer who was intentionally struck by a motorist in 2017.
The Milwaukee Police Department says Officer Mark Lentz died Wednesday at age 56. When Lentz was awarded a Purple Valor Star in May, the department said the motorcycle officer was attempting to stop a speeding motorist Aug. 3, 2017 when he was intentionally hit by a driver.
Police say Lentz began to show signs of traumatic brain injury and nerve damage, lost the ability to speak and suffered substantial memory loss.
The department says Lentz served the residents of the City of Milwaukee for 18 years.
