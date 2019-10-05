MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the death of a 28-year-old man who was shot on a north Minneapolis street corner in June has been ruled a homicide.
The Star Tribune reports Kibbie Walker had been on life support for several weeks while recovering from the June 12 shooting. Walker died July 8.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office determined that Walker died from complications of a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.
The death is Minneapolis' 34th homicide of the year. No arrests have been made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
TV & Media
Mom: Arrested 13-year-old girl 'no angel' but was mistreated
The mother of a 13-year-old black girl whose videotaped arrest in Minnesota has provoked an outcry on social media says her daughter is "no angel" but was treated unfairly by police.
Local
A Medicaid waiver system so confusing that families hire guides
Stacey Vogele was weaving through rush-hour traffic in her white SUV, searching for the house of Sam, a 21-year-old with Down syndrome and developmental delays.…
Minneapolis
Twin Cities property tax hikes take biggest bite in less wealthy areas
Mpls., St. Paul proposals could bring 15% increase to some poorer areas.
Local
High-stakes assessments upend lives of families with disabilities
A few hours can shape the rest of the year for Minnesota families. High-stakes disability assessments deliver critical help, or despair.
Local
Eyes on empty skies: Minnesota bird watchers unsurprised by news of 3-billion-bird decline
Jennifer Brooks The rain kept falling, but the birds kept singing. So the watchers stayed at their post, keeping count. Chickadee. Flicker. Pileated woodpecker.…