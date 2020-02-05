LA CROSSE, Wis. — The death of an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail is under investigation.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf said the 57-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday. Wolf identified the man as Jeffrey Nottestad of Hixton, Wisconsin. Nottestad had been held in the jail since Friday on a probation warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Jailers and emergency responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Wolf said the man may have died as the result of previous medical issues.

The La Crosse Police Department will investigate.

An autopsy is pending.