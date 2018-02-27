ASHLAND, Wis. — Police say the death of a man found in a home in Ashland is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were called to the home about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check. Police forced their way into the house after getting no response to door knocks and found the victim.
Investigators say the death appears to be an isolated crime and that they have a person of interest and a number of leads in the case.
