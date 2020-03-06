The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday identified a man who became unresponsive during an encounter with police in St. Cloud and later died.

David John Beckes, 41, died Wednesday at St. Cloud Hospital shortly after being taken there by ambulance from his apartment at 23 SE. Wilson Av., the BCA said.

At 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress, according to the BCA. The woman who called reported that before the assault, the man, later identified as Beckes, had been unresponsive and possibly having a seizure. She then told dispatch that he came to and became physically aggressive toward her, assaulting and choking her.

When officers arrived, no one answered and they had to break the door to gain entry. Upon encountering Beckes, they shot him with a Taser while trying to subdue him, and “at one point, Beckes became unresponsive” and was taken to the hospital, the BCA said in a news release.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the assault, and one officer was slightly injured during the arrest, police said.

The officers involved have been placed on standard paid leave. The BCA is overseeing the investigation at the request of St. Cloud police.