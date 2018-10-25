DULUTH, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the death of an infant in Duluth is being investigated as a homicide.
Five-week-old Jamal Trey Chaterlays-Simpson died at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis on Aug. 10. The medical examiner says the baby died of head trauma.
Duluth police are investigating. No one is in custody for the death.
