– By the time she was 17, the Dutch teenager had written a harrowing memoir recounting repeated sexual assaults and her subsequent experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anorexia.

Last year, when she was 16, she approached an end-of-life clinic in the Netherlands seeking euthanasia or assisted suicide but was rejected because her parents didn't know of her request and she needed their permission, according to a local newspaper profile published in December.

On Sunday, when her sister announced that the teenager, Noa Pothoven, had died that morning — without revealing where or how — the story ricocheted and metastasized around the globe. It spurred an outpouring of condolences on social media and set off debates about the nature of the Dutch law on euthanasia and the spread of misinformation.

In the initial absence of detailed information from medical officials or from Pothoven's family, the internet was flooded with inaccurate reports that she had died via legal euthanasia, raising questions about how someone so young could be allowed to die voluntarily.

But the teenager did not die of euthanasia, according to her family, the Dutch health minister and the Royal Dutch Medical Association. She had stopped eating and drinking, her relatives said in a statement, and she was at home in the eastern Netherlands when she died, Dutch news outlets reported.

Steven Pleiter, director of the end-of-life clinic in The Hague that Pothoven approached last year to help end her life, would not go into details about her case because of privacy reasons, but he said by phone Wednesday, "It is a terrible story of a young woman who made the decision to end her life.

"It would be fake news if we made this euthanasia," he added.

According to a private Instagram post written in Dutch by Isa Pothoven, her sister, who allowed the New York Times to see it, Noa Pothoven died at 2:40 a.m. Sunday local time. "You deserve a lot better, but Noa, go to sleep," Isa Pothoven wrote. "We will have to let go of you."

Noa Pothoven's family told Dutch news outlets in a statement Thursday that she had stopped taking food and had been under the supervision of a medical team. Subsequent news reports said that Pothoven had died at home in her living room in Arnhem.

Active euthanasia — when a doctor injects a lethal combination of drugs into a patient — and assisted suicide — when a doctor provides the means for someone to take his or her life — were legalized in the Netherlands in 2002. It is legal for someone as young as 12 to request and receive euthanasia, as long as the parents give their permission.

Pothoven unsuccessfully tried to end her life more than once, according to the newspaper profile in December. Pothoven said in an interview at that time that she longed for peace and the absence of pain.

Her mother, Lisette, also said in an interview with a Dutch newspaper in December, "Noa doesn't want this life anymore." She added, "She just longs for peace."