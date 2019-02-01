WOODBURY, Minn. — Police in a St. Paul suburb are investigating the death of a woman whose husband is charged with sexually assaulting children on a school bus.

Officers went to Harvey Kneifl's apartment at a senior living facility in Woodbury Thursday after he failed to show up in court for his trial.

Kneifl's attorney, Christopher Keyser, says police told him Julie Kneifl was found dead and that Kneifl was wounded. Authorities say his injuries are significant and apparently self-inflicted.

The Washington County Attorney's Office charged Kneifl with 10 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's accused of molesting children while working as a school bus attendant.

Police say the woman's death is not because of a random act and that there is no threat to the community.