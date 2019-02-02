SAN ANTONIO — The death of an 8-month-old boy found buried in a backpack in a San Antonio field last month has been ruled a homicide.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office said Friday that King Jay Davila died of blunt force trauma.
His 34-year-old father, Christopher Davila, told authorities Jan. 4 that his son was abducted when his car was stolen from a convenience store. However, police said they didn't believe his story and a week later, Davila led investigators to the child's body. According to an affidavit, Davila said the child died after falling off a bed.
Davila has been jailed on charges including injury to a child. His mother and cousin are also jailed, facing charges of tampering with evidence.
Police say charges could be upgraded when the investigation is complete.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.