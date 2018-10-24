DULUTH, Minn. — A medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-week-old Duluth boy this summer a homicide.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office says Jamal Trey Chaterlays-Simpson died from head trauma.
According to the report, the boy was injured in Duluth and died Aug. 10 at a Minneapolis hospital.
Duluth police are investigating.
