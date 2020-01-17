MENOMONIE, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a suspicious death.
The Dunn County Communications Center received a request for a welfare check on a person in Colfax Township at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies went to the home and found a man who was dead.
The sheriff's office says authorities have identified a person of interest and are in contact with that person for questioning. Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the death is apparently an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation continues.
