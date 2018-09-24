WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis say a man found lying in the street had fatal stab and gunshot wounds.
The 34-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were attempted about 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was from Milwaukee. No one is in custody as police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigate the homicide.
