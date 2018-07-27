DETROIT — A 28-year-old Detroit-area man captured on a Syrian battlefield and charged with providing support to the Islamic State group has agreed to remain in jail pending trial.
Ibraheem Musaibli consented to detention during a brief hearing Friday in federal court.
Musaibli appeared in his orange jail garb, shackled and handcuffed. He said he understood the charges against him and entered a plea of not guilty.
The government says Musaibli was captured by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and was flown to the U.S. this week. The Dearborn native is accused of working for IS for three years.
Musaibli's family has said he isn't an IS fighter.
