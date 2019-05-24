Twin Cities theater goers experienced a digital lottery when "Hamilton" came to the Twin Cities earlier this year. Now the producers of "Dear Evan Hansen" are doing the same. The shows runs Tuesday, May 28 through Sunday, June 9.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours before each performance. Winners will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two tickets for $25 each. Regular ticket prices range from $74 to $199.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid ID matching the name used when entering will be required for ticket pickup.

To sign up for the lottery, go to the Lucky Seat site.

"Dear Evan Hansen" won six Tony Awards in 2017, including best musical. It was called "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks. For a plot summary of the musical that doesn't give away the ending, go here.