Q: A friend went on a date with someone she originally mentioned she wanted to set you up with. You're offended and upset. How do you handle this?

A: First, realize that you don't have any claim to this guy, so while being upset is understandable, you have to let it go. If you went out on a date with the guy and then your friend asked him out afterward, it would be more understandable to feel offended.

Yes, it's a bad move by your friend, so share your feelings with her. Hopefully she'll understand where you're coming from. Maybe she ended up really liking the guy and found they had common interests, or maybe he asked her out before she had a chance to bring up your name. Get the facts before you start blaming.

On the other hand, if this is something she does consistently and you feel she's inconsiderate, that requires a conversation about whether she's respecting you. If this discussion doesn't go well, take a step back from the friendship. If all she seems to do is make choices for herself, then you have a bigger issue.

Nicole Sbordone, therapist

A: Label your emotions. Do you feel your friend was dishonest or used you? Do you feel embarrassed or confused?

Once you've identified "the why," address the situation. Approach your friend with a calm, open heart. If you come in with judgment or anger, it will be difficult to have understanding. Share how the situation made you feel, and tell her that her point of view will be helpful for your feelings. Hopefully for the friendship's sake, she can explain her actions and logic.

Even if her answer shows she was using you for her personal gain, make a conscious decision to forgive her. Harboring anger hurts you more than it does her. Once you've gotten your irritation out of the equation, you can decide if she is a safe friend or if she doesn't have your best interest in mind.

Melanie Ross Mills, friendship expert