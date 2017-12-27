– A South Korean government-appointed panel faulted on Wednesday a “final and irreversible” deal struck with Japan in 2015 to resolve a decades-old dispute over Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery during World War II.

The panel’s findings offer President Moon Jae-in a potential opportunity to change or even scrap the agreement reached between Japan and his predecessor as president, Park Geun-hye.

At a news conference Wednesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said her ministry “humbly” accepted the panel’s conclusion that the government had failed to represent the victims’ demands when negotiating the deal.

“As foreign minister, I bow my head deeply, expressing regrets for causing pains for the victims and their families, their advocacy groups and the people in general,” Kang said.

Though the 2015 agreement was applauded by the United States, it was widely criticized in South Korea.

In the deal, Japan expressed responsibility and made a new apology to the victims, promising an $8.3 million fund to help provide old-age care. In return, South Korea promised not to criticize Tokyo on the issue again. But some of the women complained that the deal had ignored their demands that Japan take “legal” responsibility and provide official reparations.

Kang said the government would not make a final decision until it had consulted again with the women and their families, and considered the ramifications of changing or scrapping the deal.

In Tokyo, Foreign Minister Taro Kono warned that any attempt to revise the agreement would make the relationship between Japan and South Korea “unmanageable.”

Historians say that at least tens of thousands of women, many of them Korean, were lured or coerced to work in brothels catering to the Japanese army from the early 1930s until 1945. A total of 238 women have come forward in South Korea since the early 1990s, of whom 36 are still alive.

“A victims-centered approach, which has become the international norm when it comes to the wartime women’s rights, has not been sufficiently reflected, and the deal was reached through give-and-take negotiations as in an ordinary diplomatic issue,” the panel’s report said. “The agreement was finalized mostly based on government views without adequately taking into account the opinions of victims.”