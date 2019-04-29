WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he and other negotiators for the Trump administration should know this week or next whether they can reach a trade deal with China — or whether it's time to "move on."
Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are traveling to Beijing to resume talks Tuesday to try to end a yearlong trade war between the world's two largest economies. A Chinese team is scheduled to visit Washington next week for another round of talks.
The two sides are locked in a standoff over the Trump administration's charges that Beijing steals technology and forces foreign companies operating in China to hand over trade secrets.
