A deaf singer wowed the judges and the audience on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” when she performed a song she wrote called “Try.”

When Mandy Harvey, 29, walked onto the stage with another woman, she explained to judge Simon Cowell that this was her translator given that she had lost her hearing at due to a connective tissue disorder. Her nerves deteriorated when she got sick.

She started singing when she was 4, she explained, and uses muscle memory and trusts her pitch to continue her passion. She explained that she feels the vibration of the beat through the floor.

“I want to do more with my life than just give up,” Harvey told the judges about what her song title meant.

After the singer performed, she received a standing ovation — and so much more.

“I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” Cowell said as he hit the Golden Buzzer — guaranteeing her move to the live shows. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. are the other judges on the NBC show.

