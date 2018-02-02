– Nearly 50 people suspected of using and selling drugs were killed by officers in the past two months, the Philippine National Police said Friday, contradicting earlier pronouncements that the government's war on drugs would become less deadly.

The figure was the first released since President Rodrigo Duterte reactivated the police in December as the country's lead agency in carrying out a no-holds-barred crackdown on illegal narcotics.

Between Dec. 5, 2017 — when the police took part in an operation named Double Barrels Reloaded — and Thursday, officers conducted 3,253 raids, leading to the arrests of an unnamed number of "high-value targets" and the deaths of 46 people, the police said in a statement.

Duterte temporarily placed the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in charge of the drug war last year after police officers were found to have killed three teenagers and then lied about how the boys died. News of their deaths prompted protests and a Senate investigation.

The exact number of people killed since Duterte's drug war took effect in 2017 is unknown. The government says fewer than 4,000 suspects have been killed, but Human Rights Watch last week estimated the figure at more than 12,000.

The police do not count among the dead the hundreds of victims killed nightly in attacks the government attributes to vigilante groups. Those victims are often found with cardboard signs around their necks indicating that they were drug users or dealers.

The government has strenuously rejected the death toll as estimated by Human Rights Watch, and has demanded the organization issue an apology.

"To make such sweeping accusations without being able to support these claims with facts is not just misrepresentation," Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said last week. "It is outright deception."

A representative of Human Rights Watch defended the organization's estimate.

"By any measure, even the PNP's estimate of drug war deaths is an alarming number of killings that warrant an independent investigation," said Phelim Kine, the group's deputy director for Asia, referring to the Philippine National Police.

Kine added that the "glaring disparity" between the official death toll and those of independent observers underscored the need for the government to allow a United Nations-led investigation

Duterte has condemned the United Nations, the United States and the European Union for their criticism of his anti-drug campaign.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, James Walsh, a State Department official overseeing U.S. policy on international narcotics and law enforcement, said he was guardedly optimistic that Duterte's government would reduce the number of extrajudicial killings.

"There is some encouragement that we are seeing some of our human rights training working," Walsh said. "And so I would describe the United States as being cautiously optimistic in the trends when it comes to the appropriate way for a drug campaign."