MADISON, Wis. — The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for a state Supreme Court run this spring is fast approaching.
State Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer and state appellate Judge Brian Hagedorn are vying to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Both have registered to run with the state Elections Commission.
The deadline for filing nomination papers is 5 p.m. Monday. Neubauer filed her papers on Dec. 20. Hagedorn hadn't filed as of early Monday morning.
The primary is scheduled for Feb. 19 if necessary. The general election will follow on April 2.
