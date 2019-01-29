The failure of dam holding iron mining waste in Brazil is one of the worst disasters of its kind in recent decades. A look at some of the deadliest mine waste accidents since the early 1960s:
___
—Jan. 25, 2019: at least 84 killed, almost 300 missing, iron ore mine, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.
—Nov. 21, 2015: 115 dead, jade mine, Kachin state, Myanmar.
—Nov. 5, 2015: 19 dead, iron ore mine, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.
—Sept. 21, 2010: 22 dead, tin mine, Guangdong Province, China.
—Sept. 8, 2008: at least 254 dead, iron ore mine, Shanxi Province, China.
—Oct. 18, 2000: 28 dead, tin mine, Guangxi Province, China.
—July 13, 1997: 28 dead, iron ore mine, Hubei Province, China.
—January, 1994: 31 dead, iron ore mine, Hubei Province, China.
—April 30, 1988: 20 dead, molybdenum mine, Shaanxi Province, China.
—1986: 19 dead, iron ore mine, Huagmeishan, China.
—July 19, 1985: 268 dead, fluorite mine, Stava, Italy.
—1985: 49 dead, copper mine, Hunan Province, China.
—Feb. 26, 1972: 125 dead, coal mine, Buffalo Creek, West Virginia, United States.
—Oct. 20, 1971: 89 dead, gold mine, Hunedoara County, Romania.
Sept. 25, 1970: 89 dead, copper mine, Mufulira, Zambia.
—Oct. 21, 1966: 144 dead, coal mine, South Wales, Australia.
—May 1966: 488 dead, lead, zinc mine, Zgorigrad, Bulgaria.
—March 28, 1965: 200 dead, copper mine, Chile.
—Sept. 26, 1962: 171 dead, tin mine, Yunnan Province, China.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.