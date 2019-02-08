VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who found naked and in medical distress by the Washougal River in southwest Washington has been identified as 43-year-old John Mullenmeister of Minnesota.
Clark County authorities say Mullenmeister was taken by ambulance to a hospital on Feb. 2 where he died.
Sheriff's deputies say an autopsy did not find signs of violence on Mullenmeister's body and his death does not appear to be a homicide.
Toxicology tests are pending.
