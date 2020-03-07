A 72-year-old man who saw his neighbor fall into the Elk River while trying to rescue her stranded dog pulled her to safety on Thursday, authorities said Friday.

According to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott, the thin-ice drama began when deputies received a frantic call at 2:15 p.m. Thursday from a woman whose dog had fallen through the ice. By the time they arrived at the scene, in the 19000 block of 147th Street in Elk River, the 64-year-old woman had herself fallen into the water after going after her dog and her neighbor was pulling her to safety.

The woman, who was cold but not seriously hurt, told deputies that her dog, Max, had gone out onto the ice to inspect a deer carcass, fallen through the ice and couldn’t get back out of the water.

Deputies wearing cold-water suits were able to rescue Max from the river. He was taken to a veterinarian and the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Both are expected to make full recoveries, Brott said in a news release.

With balmy weather expected to rapidly melt river and lake ice in the coming days, authorities cautioned pet owners to keep their animals on leashes, and to stay off the ice themselves.