Animal health officials found 13 decomposed deer at Trophy Woods Ranch in Crow Wing County last month when they arrived to euthanize a captive herd of whitetails and mule deer inside a fence where chronic wasting disease was festering, the Board of Animal Health said today.

The dead deer were a setback to scientists who wanted a complete picture of CWD prevalence in the herd of 102 deer because the decomposed carcasses didn’t have viable tissue to sample. As it was, 89 of the deer were tested and seven proved positive for CWD.

Dr. Linda Glaser, assistant director of the Board of Animal Health, said it was a violation for the owner of Trophy Woods Ranch, Kevin Schmidt, not to have reported the deaths within his herd. She said he will be “issued a notice of violation,” which does not carry a fine.

State officials, including wildlife biologists at the Department of Natural Resources, have feared that the long-diseased herd would spread CWD to the surrounding population of wild deer in the Merrifield and Nisswa areas. And now that the deer farm has been put out of business under an indemnity agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is still a threat that prions causing the disease could spread from soils and surfaces inside the depopulated and fenced-in areas.

Glaser said many scientists believe that disease-causing prions, or protein particles, can remain viable as a transmission agent of CWD for more than five years. But the depopulation agreement and corresponding herd plan for the owner allows him to remove his fence after five years or restock his breeding and pay-to-hunt facility in 2024.

She said Schmidt already has moved bison and cattle into his enclosure — a development that occurred before the site was cleaned under specifications of the USDA buyout. For the next five years, Schmidt is required to maintain his fence to prevent wild deer from entering and possibly getting infected from previously shed prions.

“Our preference would have been to make sure the enclosure was cleaned up,” Glaser said.